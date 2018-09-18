× Jim Calhoun officially named head coach of University of Saint Joseph Men’s Basketball

WEST HARTFORD — He’s back.

Former UConn Huskies coach Jim Calhoun has been named head coach of the University of Saint Joseph Men’s Basketball.

Calhoun, a three-time NCAA National Champion and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Coach, will be the first-ever head coach of the school. Saint Joseph made the announcement official Tuesday afternoon.

During his time as head coach, Calhoun has won 879 career games. In his 26-year tenure as head coach at UConn, Calhoun has won a total of 625 games and three NCAA National Championships.

“Whether it’s Division I or Division III, the kids are the kids and the game is the game and I’m looking forward to getting back out on the court and teaching these young men each and every day. I really missed being a part of a team, and we’re preparing for a great first season at USJ,” Calhoun said.

“From the first day we started working with Coach, it’s been momentous for all of us – especially our current student-athletes. In terms of recruiting all students, not just student-athletes, he has had what we call the “Calhoun Effect,” and we all enjoyed his talk where he emphasized that for all students, academics are the top priority,” said University of Saint Joseph President Rhona Free.

The University said Assistant Coach Glen Miller will be working alongside Calhoun to get the inaugural men’s basketball team ready for their first season.

The school’s first game is against William Paterson University at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 at Oosting Gymnasium on the campus of Trinity College in Hartford.