Mix of sun, clouds Wednesday with temps in the 70s

The remnants of Florence are moving out and clearing skies will follow. It will feel less humid for the rest of the week.

Look for times of clouds and sunshine the next few days with highs in the low to mid 70s.

There is a chance for a shower Thursday night and again Friday night. Then the sky gets brighter just in time for this weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Rain ends, clearing. Low: 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Intervals of clouds and sun. High: Low-mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 70.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance showers at night. High: Low-mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Upper 60s - near 70.

