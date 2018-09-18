× Reese Witherspoon’s book tour stops in Madison tonight

MADISON — Grab your friends and join Reese Witherspoon for a night of conversation as she brings her book tour to Madison!

The event was initially scheduled to take place at the Shubert Theater, but has since been moved to First Congregational Church at 26 Meetinghouse Lane in Madison.

The tour is celebrating Witherspoon’s first book titled ‘Whiskey in a Teacup’, where she talks about personal stories growing up in the south, and what it taught her about life, love, and work. It also talks all things entertaining for parties and holidays.

She will be joined by author and comedian Ali Wentworth.

Each ticket bought will include a copy of Witherspoon’s book. You can buy tickets here.