Remnants of Florence cause rain, some downpours, chance of storms Tuesday

The remnants of Florence have arrived in New England, bringing with her an accelerated threat of heavy rain and some flooding. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the northern counties of the state as pockets of showers and thunderstorms pass through today. At times, some of the cells may bring 1-2” of rain per hour, leading to the enhanced flood potential. Highs today don’t move much, staying in the 70s.

Once the rain leaves by early evening, things get much quieter for the next few days with more sun, less humidity, and no threats of bad weather. Temps for the last days of summer should top out in the mid 70s, which is where they will set up for the rest of the week.

And yes, you read that correctly -- the last days of summer are here. Autumn officially starts Saturday night at 9:54pm.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TUESDAY: Showers, locally heavy downpours, embedded thunderstorms. High: Mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds linger. High: Low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance showers at night. High: Near 80.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low 70s.

