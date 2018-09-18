Tolland sixth grader helps saves the life of bus driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOLLAND -- He was in the right place at the right time.

Will Restall is a sixth grader at Tolland Middle School. While riding the bus to school Monday morning, he found himself in an emergency situation and stepped up.

“Yesterday I received a phone call from William’s principal," said Tara Restall, Will’s mother. "And she wanted to let me know that there had been an emergency on the bus that morning. A medical emergency with the bus driver.”

Will got on the bus to go to school, just like any other day.

"Then we got to school, and then she parked and then she fell over," said Will. "And so I grabbed the microphone, and said that she had a medical emergency and she needed medical attention."

Tara proudly said, “He’s pretty young, he’s only in the sixth grade, and he’s only been on the bus for three weeks now. He knew what needed to be done and he did it."

How did it make her feel as a parent?

"Very proud," said Tara. " The principal actually called him a hero. He really really is, he helped save his driver."

Most kids don’t like when the principal calls home, but for this young Tolland hero, it made for very proud parents.