Cooler, less humid Wednesday; Better weather heading into the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today is Connecticut Day at the Big E, and the weather is a lot quieter than it was yesterday!

Though the dew points are still high, it's still less humid out there than it has been. It's also going to be cooler today with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. There will also be limited sunshine today.

There may be an isolated shower or two this evening into the overnight hours, but nothing to worry about.

The weather going into the weekend will be better, with seasonal temperatures for the last days of summer. On Friday, we may see some isolated showers, but the weekend looks mainly dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

WEDNESDAY: Intervals of clouds and sun. High: Low-mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 70.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance showers at night. High: Low-mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Upper 60s - near 70.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.