Daytrippers: Connecticut Science Center amazes visitors while they learn

HARTFORD -- On the outside, it looks like a giant magic carpet. On the inside it it's your destination, the Connecticut Science Center right in Downtown Hartford.

“The Connecticut Science Center is a fantastic destination for families. Tremendous fun and a lot of educational opportunities to spark interest in science technology engineering and math” said John Bourdeaux the Vice President of Advancement.

The CT Science Center continues to grow, there are 3 new areas to explore. Engineering Lab, Butterfly Encounter and Bionic Me.

Approaching their 10th anniversary, the CT Science Center continues to ignite a passion for learning. This Saturday September 22nd is Community Day.

General admission is just $5 and 3D movies are $3