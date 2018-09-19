× ‘Suspicious powder’ that sickened transit worker in Hamden identified

HAMDEN — Police identified a “suspicious powder” that made one transit bus employee sick Wednesday.

Police said that the employee became ill after suspicious powder was found on one of the buses. The powder was identified by DEEP officials as AJAX cleaning powder.

The Hamden Fire Department and DEEP were called to the scene.

The condition of the employee isn’t know at this time.

The incident happened on State Street on the Hamden/New Haven line.