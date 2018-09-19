FOX61 samples all Connecticut Day has to offer at the Big E

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wednesday was an especially fun day at The Big E in West Springfield, Massachusetts... it was Connecticut Day!

FOX61 sent Margaux Farrell and Keith McGilvery from the morning team to check out the action.

Whether you have been to The Big E in the past, or you are coming for the first time, there is a whole lot to see, do, and eat!

We spoke with folks from across Connecticut for five reasons to keep coming back.

"Connecticut day is really the highlight for us in Connecticut because we have more than almost 50 percent of the fair attendees that are from Connecticut," said Rosemary Bove, Co-manager of the Connecticut Building. "So they really come out and show their pride."

Bove helps run the Connecticut building, and has been coming to West Springfield for The Big E for years.

"We start off the morning with breakfast where we really highlight our vendors inside the building to all the vendors on the Avenue," said Bove. "So right before our doors open, we are going to serve probably 250 vendors this morning."

The food topped the list for Alex Knight-Hernandez, special events manager for Lenny and Joe's Fish Tale - he invited Keith to roll up his sleeves to learn the secrets behind their lobster mac and cheese.

"It’s simple, it’s awesome, it’s decadent, it’s delicious, it’s so satisfying," said Knight-Hernandez.

Mom, Beth Andreson, brought her 6-year-old daughter Isabella from Vernon, and was thrilled to find options for the whole family.

"Lots of great stuff to see here in the Connecticut building," said Andreson. "Looking forward to some wine tasting, we have some Pezz dispensers to buy already, and some ice cream to be had!"

Margaux, our Fox 61 Olympic medalist, went right for the acrobatics - testing her skills with the Fearless Flyers from Mystic.

"We get to show people what arial fabrics are, static trapeze, the trampoline, the juggling the hula-hooping, and it’s really wonderful to connect with the rest of people in Connecticut to know who we are," said Ally Altman of the Fearless Flyers.

Denise Lukienchuck from Milford says she keeps coming back year after year because the Big E allows folks to see, and experience the best our state has to offer.

"It really represents Connecticut in a pretty big way," said Lukienchuck. "It represents the really fun parts of Connecticut, I think

