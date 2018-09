× Over 100 customers without power after truck pulls powerlines

EAST LYME — Eversource says 125 people are without power in the Society Road area after a cement truck went into a pole. The crash pulled down power lines as a result.

Officials say that the driver wasn’t injured. The road will be closed for a while, and there’s no word on when full power will be restored to the area.

East Lyme Elementary School students were moved to the middle school.

This is a developing story.