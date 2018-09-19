Partly cloudy Thursday with temps in the 70s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The humidity will continue to fall tonight heading into Thursday.

Thursday will feel more like fall out there with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 70s.

Friday will turn mostly cloudy but should stay dry during the day. The next chance for a shower or thunderstorm will be late Friday night/overnight. But rain should be done by daybreak Saturday.

The sky will turn brighter heading into this weekend. It will feel like fall as we welcome in the new season Saturday night.

Rain and humidity don't stay away too long, returning by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance shower/storm at night. High: Low-mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Clearing. High: Low-mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Upper 60s - near 70.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. High: Upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Chance showers/period of rain. More humid. High: Upper 60s.

