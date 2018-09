× PD: 1 dead following three vehicle crash in Newington

NEWINGTON — Police said one person has died following a three vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Fenn Road near Cedar Street.

Newington police said two other people sustained minor injuries. The crash forced police to shut down Fenn Road for several hours.

At this time, the name of the deceased person has not been released

Anyone with any information is asked to call Newington Police Department at 860-666-8445. .

CORRECTION: Fenn Rd is CLOSED at Cedar st. https://t.co/pd765QlV1O — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) September 19, 2018

This story will be updated.