Police investigating powder found in Enfield school

ENFIELD — Police are investigating a powder found in the bathroom of a school on Wednesday.

Officials said a white powdery substance was found in one of the bathrooms at John F. Kennedy Middle School. Students were kept away from the bathroom and emergency personnel determined the materials did not seem suspicious, however the state DEEP should be called out of an abundance of caution. Officials said, “Authorities also confirmed that the building did not need to be evacuated in any way, and that only the bathroom area in question should be blocked off until DEEP arrives.”

Officials said the substance was determined to be baby powder.