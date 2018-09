Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY -- Officials are on the scene of a serious car vs. scooter accident on Briggs Street.

FOX61's Michael Howard captured video of fire officials rescuing a man who was pinned underneath a car.

At this time, it is unknown the extent of any possible injuries. Police said the road will be closed for several hours.

No other details have been released. FOX61 will provide updates as soon as they become available.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: #Waterbury FD + FD rescue man pinned underneath car on Griggs st following apparent car vs motorcycle crash @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/g6Ll4IRTOg — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) September 20, 2018