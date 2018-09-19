Proud to Serve: Going to the mat for fellow officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER -- For close to 20 years Rob Magao, a former West Hartford detective and current Stafford Police officer, has been helping police officers and military members get the upper hand.

“We teach them how to use leverage,” Magao said.

Magao is the owner of Manchester Brazilian Jujitsu Gym and usually once a month, he and his staff offer “officer survival classes” to first responders.

“First and foremost, we teach mindset,” Magao said but added when situations go awry police need to be able to peacefully diffuse altercations as quickly and effectively as possible.

“We teach them not just about arrest and control but more about officer survival. I’m helping these men and women get safer.”

Manchester Brazilian Jujitsu, over the years, had helped to instruct first responders from all over the world.