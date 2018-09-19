× Rockville man arrested, charged with sexual assault of a minor

VERNON — Vernon Police say they’ve arrested Andrew Curtis, 55, of Rockville, after they say he had ‘unwanted sexual contact’ with two minors.

Police say they arrested Curtis on Monday after an investigation that spanned several months.

During the investigations, the victims said that Curtis engaged in ‘manipulative type behaviors’ over a period of time. It eventually led to unwanted sexual contact.

The investigation included several interviews with victims, witnesses, and Curtis. Police say although Curtis has been charged for the relationship with the two minors, the investigation into his behavior is still ongoing.

Vernon police are asking to speak to anyone who may have additional information about Curtis. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Tommy Van Tasel at 860-872-9126.

Curtis was charged with:

First warrant: Sex Assault 4th Degree (1 count)

Illegal Sexual Contact with Victim Under 16 (1 count)

Second warrant: Sex Assault 4th Degree (3 counts)

Illegal Sexual Contact with Victim Under 16 (3 counts)

Curtis was held on bonds totaling $100,000 and will appear at Rockville Superior Court on Wednesday.