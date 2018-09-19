× Waterbury PD: Woman shot in stomach, man shot in head in two separate shootings

WATERBURY — Two separate shootings took place Wednesday involving a woman and a man.

The first shooting took place in the afternoon where a man was shot in the head on Catherine Avenue, according to Waterbury Police Department.

Police said they believe that shooting is gang related. Police said the man is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been released.

The second shooting took place in the evening, where police said a woman was shot in the stomach on Ridgewood Street. Police said she sustained serious injuries but is expected to survive.