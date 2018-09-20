× 4 more people test positive for West Nile

HARTFORD — Four more people have tested positive for West Nile Virus, officials announced Thursday.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health said four more state residents have tested positive for West Nile virus infection, bringing the total for this season to ten human WNV cases.

“Two of the patients are from Bridgeport, one is from Durham, and one is from Southington. The four patients range in age from 50-70+, and three of the four required hospitalization. Laboratory tests confirmed the presence of WNV antibodies in all four patients. The Bridgeport and Durham patients became ill in mid to late August, and the Southington patient became ill in the second week of September,” said officials in a statement.