× Connecticut gang enforcer gets 18 years in prison

NEW HAVEN — A man described by federal authorities as an “enforcer” for a Connecticut gang affiliated with the Bloods street gang has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

The U.S. attorney for Connecticut says 25-year-old Luis Padilla, of New Haven, was also sentenced Wednesday to five years of probation. He previously pleaded guilty to racketeering-related charges connected to three homicides, non-fatal shootings, a home invasion and drug distribution.

He also admitted to fatally shooting a man during an attempted robbery in 2009 when Padilla was 16 years old.

Prosecutors say Padilla was an enforcer for the Red Side Guerilla Brims gang who committed shootings and robberies on behalf of the gang. He also traveled to Maine several times to watch over the gang’s drug trafficking operation in the Bangor area.