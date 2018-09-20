× Dunkin’ Donuts newest RI restaurant is ‘store of the future’

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — People who live and work in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, can now experience Dunkin’ Donuts’ store of the future, according to the company.

Dunkin’ Donuts opened its new restaurant at 246 South Main Street, on Thursday, featuring what they said is the brand’s next generation concept design, with a modern atmosphere and innovative technologies .

The new nearly 1,800-square-foot Dunkin’ Donuts location is the first in Rhode Island to reflect the new design this year. The new Woonsocket store is also one of a select number of Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants testing new signage that refers to the brand simply as “Dunkin’.”