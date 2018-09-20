Mostly cloudy Friday with a chance of rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friday will turn mostly cloudy but should stay dry during the day. The next chance for a shower or thunderstorm will be late Friday night/overnight. But rain should be mostly done by daybreak Saturday, other than a lingering shower early in the morning.

The rest of the weekend will be mostly sunny and fall-like with highs in the low 70s on Saturday and near 70 degrees on Sunday.

Rain and humidity don't stay away too long, returning by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance shower/storm late at night. High: Low 70s.

SATURDAY: Early morning shower then clearing. Becoming sunny. High: Low 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Upper 60s- near 70.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Chance showers/period of rain. More humid. High: Upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance showers/period of rain. Very humid. High: 70s.

