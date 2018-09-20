Partly cloudy, temps in the 70s for Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It feels crisp and comfortable out there today, as temperatures will top out in the 70 degree range this afternoon. That's seasonable for this time of year, with our average high at 73 and our average low at 51. Temperatures have been so warm this month, that even returning to average may feel like a shock to the system!

Friday will turn mostly cloudy but should stay dry during the day. The next chance for a shower or thunderstorm will be late Friday night/overnight. But rain should be mostly done by daybreak Saturday, other than a lingering shower into the morning.

The sky will turn brighter heading into this weekend. It will feel like fall as we welcome in the new season Saturday night.

Rain and humidity don't stay away too long, returning by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance shower/storm at night. High: Low-mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Clearing. High: Low-mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Upper 60s - near 70.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. High: Upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Chance showers/period of rain. More humid. High: Upper 60s.

