Pro Kavanaugh protesters demonstrate at ‘Women’s Empowerment’ event in Hartford

HARTFORD – It was a contentious meeting outside the Bushnell Thursday evening.

Supporters of Brett Kavanaugh gathered outside the theater to show support of Trump’s Supreme Court nominee as well as to protest against abortion.

“Confirm life, liberty and judge Kavanaugh here,” said Bill Brown.

Kavanaugh is under scrutiny after Christine Blasey Ford accused him of sexual assault from three decades ago. The accusation will now prompt a testimony from Dr. Blasey and catapult Judge Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination into question.

Throughout the night, the protesters clashed with pro-choice supporters all while suggesting the attacks against Judge Kavanaugh are baseless.

“It sets women back centuries,” Anita Morrison said. “Wouldn’t you remember the day, the time if somebody raped you? I would.”

Others suggested that it was the wrong time and place for their protest.

“I think this is the wrong venue for them to be here,” said Jason Black. “I respect their right to protest they have that right I understand that. But the event tonight at the Bushnell that's a part of the CT Forum, it's all about looking to empower women.”