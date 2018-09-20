× Report: Hundreds of bridges in Connecticut deteriorating

HARTFORD — A new report is out identifying hundreds of deteriorating bridges in Connecticut.

According to TRIP, a national non-profit research group, more than 300 bridges in Connecticut, carrying over 4 million vehicles every day, are structurally deficient and in need of repair or replacement.

The report says that bridges that are structurally deficient have significant deterioration to the major components of the bridge.

The report states that 8% of bridges in Connecticut have significant deterioration.

The report also lists structurally deficient bridges with the lowest average rating for the deck, substructure and superstructure and has the most heavily traveled deficient bridges by county and state-wide.

Lawmakers will gather today in Hartford to review the report and discuss possible solutions. The meeting is set for 9:30 at the Legislative Office Building.