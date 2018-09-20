× State Police: 59-year-old woman killed after being pinned between car, tree in Andover

ANDOVER — Connecticut State Police said a woman has died after she was pinned between a car and a tree Thursday afternoon.

State police said they responded to 880 East Street in Andover around 12:40 p.m., following reports of an unconscious woman. State police said when they arrived, Florence Caillard, 59, of Willimantic was found dead.

State police said an investigation determined that she exited her car as she failed to set the emergency brake. State police said she then walked around to the passenger’s side of the car when her vehicle began to roll backward due to the slope of the driveway.

State police said that is when Caillard became pinned between the passenger door and tree just off the edge of the residential driveway.

Caillard, according to state police, was a care giver for an elderly male who lived at the East Street residence.

No other details were released.