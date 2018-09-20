× Student pilot is in custody after hopping a fence and boarding a passenger jet

ORLANDO — A student pilot is in custody after he allegedly hopped a security fence early Thursday at Florida’s Orlando Melbourne International Airport and boarded a passenger jet that was undergoing maintenance, an airport spokeswoman said.

The student, who is originally from Trinidad and had a Florida driver’s license, parked his red sedan curbside around 2 a.m. before jumping the fence, running across the apron and boarding the American Airline Airbus A321, spokeswoman Lori Booker said.

“There obviously seemed to be planning involved,” she said.

A sticker on his car indicated he lived the area at least recently, as did some of his Facebook posts, she said. She was not sure which flight school he attended.

A worker at the airport’s maintenance, repair and overhaul center saw the 26-year-old man entering the plane and called airport police, who arrived on the scene in 2 minutes and apprehended the man, Booker said. He has not been identified. His motive remains a mystery.

The student was at Brevard County Jail as of early Thursday, she said.

Orlando-Melbourne’s is a popular airport for overhaul and maintenance, Booker said, and it’s not unusual to have as many as eight jets parked on the tarmac outside the repair center.

In addition to airport police, the Melbourne Police Department, FBI and Joint Terrorism Task Force responded to the scene. Authorities searched the red sedan with a robotic arm before towing it away around 7:30 a.m. Booker said it was safe to assume his home was being searched.

The airport was on lockdown for about five hours, returning to business as usual by 7 a.m., Booker said. Only two flights were affected, she said.

“We are now a fully functioning airport,” she told reporters. “We believe in this instance our security worked just fine.”

The A321 was next scheduled to fly to Miami at noon Thursday. Its last flight was out of Miami on Sunday.