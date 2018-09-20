U.S. Veterans Rowing and Kayaking expanding in CT

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN -- There are more chances for veterans to hit the water in Connecticut courtesy of the U.S. Veterans Rowing and Kayaking Foundation.

The group -- now six-years-old -- strives to provide a chance for veterans to use rowing as therapy both mentally and physically.

U.S. Vets Rowing and Kayaking has been offering courses for veterans on Pinewood Lake in Trumbull for years, but through a Veterans Administration grant, is now teaching veterans from the VA Medical Center in Newington.

On a sunny Thursday, a group of vets from the Central Connecticut region arrived at Chrystal Lake in Middletown for a day of kayaking on by the picturesque Polish Falcon's Club.

Paul-Stephen Varszegi, the founder and president of the U.S. Veterans Rowing and Kayaking Foundation said he was happy to be able to offer more adaptive watersports like kayaking to a new group in the Newington and Middletown area.

"This is an important tool for recovery," he said. "We want to give veterans every chance to come out and enjoy themselves."

The program, which is in 12 states, is working to open their free rowing programs up to first responders as well.