Yankees hope Sox leave empty-handed in final game of series

NEW YORK — For the third night in a row, the Red Sox attempt to clinch the AL East championship at Yankee Stadium.

Boston entered the three-game set needing one victory over rival New York to secure its third consecutive division crown.

But the Yankees have put the party on hold with two wins, including a 10-1 rout Wednesday night.

This story will be updated.