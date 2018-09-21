Billiards ballers; Their best shots pay off in Las Vegas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALLINGFORD -- They call themselves "Hugh and the Hustlers" and they were able to shoot their way to the top prize in Las Vegas last month. Team members Bobby Hilton, Robert Piersa, David Gavrish, and Phil Davis collected the top prize of 10 thousand dollars at the American Poolplayers Association's (APA) Masters Championship at the Westgate Resort and Casino.

The four man amateur team plays out of Yale Billiards in Wallingford which is owned by Bobby Hilton. The tournament the team won was from a combination of both 8-ball and 9-ball games. "It's exciting, it's unbelievable," Hilton said.

The team was also awarded trophies and plan to defend their title next Summer back in Las Vegas.

