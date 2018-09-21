EXCLUSIVE: Gun recovered on Waterbury playground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY -- Police rushed to Washington Elementary school Friday to find a gun on the playground.

A source tells FOX 61 that the gun may have been used in a double shooting Thursday night on Baldwin Street. Police have a suspect in that shooting in custody.

Thursday night police said both victims of the Baldwin Street shooting were expected to survive.

It has been a busy week for Waterbury police. A man was shot in the head at around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Police arrested a 15-year-old in that case. In the hours after the Catherine Avenue shooting, police indicated the shooting was gang-related.

A woman was also shot in the stomach Wednesday evening. Detectives are still investigating that shooting.

"We are bolstering patrols for the weekend," Chief Fernando Spagnolo said, "we have some extra detectives on duty, we're throwing a lot of resources at these cases right now."