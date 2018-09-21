Foodie Friday: Augie & Ray’s in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD — If you are looking for some of the best comfort food at an institution in East Hartford, look no further than Augie & Ray’s.

Said longtime customer Joe Decrescezo, “All roads in East Hartford lead to Augie & Ray’s.”

Opened in 1946 by East Hartford Police Officers Augie Bria and Ray Hutt, this popular spot is now run by fourth generation owners and the great-grandsons of Hutt.

Mike Ekstrom and Chris Costello now carry on the tradition of simple, yet high-quality food and impeccable service.

“It’s a big responsibility carrying on what our great-grandfather started,” said Costello. “We try and do the same things he did with the same food and service.”

And after more than 70 years, many of the recipes remain including the popular meat sauce. The tasty topping on the famous footlong chili dogs.

“We make hundreds and hundreds every week,” smiled Ekstrom, who stirs the secret sauce.

Breakfast and lunch is the name of the game at this main attraction along Main Street.

The menu is filled with flavor! Egg sandwiches with piled-high pastrami, flame broiled burgers with the works, custom-cut onion rings, whole-belly clams and more.

Said Scott F. in a Facebook review, “This place is, and always has been the absolute BEST! The staff are friendly and aim to please… it’s like custom fast food. Awesome burgers and legendary rings. Just go!”