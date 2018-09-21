Mostly cloudy, chance for a shower or storm late Friday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Other than a sprinkle or light shower this morning, we'll keep some dry and quiet weather around today. The clouds may hang around at times, but it still doesn't look like a bad day. Highs will be in the 70 degree range, which is seasonable for this time of year. Late tonight, an approaching front from the northwest will give us a shower/thunderstorm chance, but it'll keep dying down as it makes its way towards us. Any rain should be done by daybreak Saturday, other than a lingering shower early in the morning.

Luckily for those of you with outdoor plans, the skies clear out pretty quickly! The rest of the weekend will be mostly sunny and fall-like with highs in the low 70s on Saturday and near 70 degrees on Sunday.

Rain and humidity don't stay away too long, returning by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, chance shower/storm late at night. High: Low 70s.

TONIGHT: Chance for an overnight shower or thunderstorm

SATURDAY: Early morning shower then clearing. Becoming sunny. High: Low 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Upper 60s- near 70.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Chance showers/period of rain. More humid. High: Upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance showers/period of rain. Very humid. High: 70s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.