× SUV demolishes weigh station building on I-95

WATERFORD – An SUV crashed into and demolished a building at a highway weigh station Friday morning.

The weigh station is on I-95 Southbound in Waterford. The SUV crashed into the cinder block building shortly after 11 a.m. The Waterford Fire Department responded, and the Connecticut State Police have begun an investigation. The driver escaped with minor injuries. No word yet on what the SUV was doing in the weight station, one of six permanent weigh stations used to inspect commercial trucks for violations of weight and safety regulations.

This is a developing story; we’ll bring you more information online and on the FOX61 app as it becomes available. We’ll have a full report on the FOX61 News at 4 & 5 p.m.