Suspect arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run at Albany and Garden

HARTFORD — Police made an arrest in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in the north end just over two weeks ago.

Police were dispatched to Albany Avenue and Garden Street around 11 p.m. Wednesday, September 5th, after getting reports that a woman was struck by a vehicle. Upon arriving, they discovered 47-year-old Chante Tucker on the ground, unresponsive and showing no signs of life.

Investigators started interviewing witnesses and initiated a search for the offending vehicle, which had evaded the scene. Meanwhile, medical crews rushed Tucker to Saint Francis Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 8:35 a.m. the next morning.

Detectives from the Crime Scene Division recovered surveillance footage of the incident and determined the make and model of the vehicle. This information helped in developing better leads, which eventually led police straight to the involved vehicle just before noon on Thursday, September 6th.

After weeks of rigorous investigative efforts, police had identified all of the vehicle’s occupants from the night of the 5th, including the driver.

Kayvon Cook, 24, was taken into custody on Friday, September 21st, on charges of evading responsibility with serious physical injury, reckless driving, operation with a suspended license and providing a false statement. He was delivered to the Hartford Police Detention Division, booked and held on a $100,000 bond.

Prosecutors expect to upgrade charges once Tucker’s autopsy results become available. Their final determination will be based on the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s findings pertaining to cause and manner of death.

