× ‘Suspicious powder’ found at Groton mosque

GROTON — Police say that white powder was found as a mosque on Fort Street in the city of Groton.

The FBI, DEEP, and State Police along with local police are all on the scene.

FOX61’s Tony Terzi reports that the mosque has an apartment for a live-in caretaker, and that was the person who opened the letter. He was the only person exposed to the powder. So far no one is reporting any illness connected to the substance.

This is a developing story. We’ll have a full report on the FOX61 News at 4 & 5 pm.