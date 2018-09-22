Amity Teen Center in Woodbridge helping high school seniors with community service hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODBRIDGE -- School has been back in session for several weeks now, which means the clock is ticking for seniors in high school to get their mandatory community service hours leading up to graduation.

The Amity Teen Center in Woodbridge offers students from across the state, not only a safe environment to have fun, but they also offer ways for kids to give back with community service projects.

Students have the chance to do projects like going to area nursing homes, and playing games with the residents, collecting food for gift baskets for families in need during the holidays, face painting at concert events, just to name a few.

Outside of community service events, the center offers free or low-cost events and opportunities for families to take advantage of, including plenty of concerts!

"I absolutely love the live music, it's absolutely amazing to see all these kids come together, and showcase their skills, skills that they can actually learn at the teen center," said Joseph Stalsworth from the Amity Teen Center. "We offer music lessons, and things of that nature."

For more on the teen center, and the services available click here.