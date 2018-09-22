Comedy night in Manchester to benefit first responders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER -- The Honor Wellness Center in Manchester is inviting folks to laugh for a good cause.

On Saturday, September 29, the center will host a comedy night featuring national headliner, Corey Rodrigues and friends.

The Honor Wellness Center is a place offering a safe environment for first responders to manage struggles like addiction, trauma, and mental health needs.

The center is open to first responders, including law enforcement, firefighters, military, EMS, emergency dispatchers, and corrections personnel, regardless of their ability to pay for services.

Tickets are $25, and doors open at 6:00 p.m. at the Manchester Country Club. For more information visit their website by clicking here or contact Phyllis DiGioia at 860-919-9762 or Bernie Hallums at hallumsb@manchesterct.gov.