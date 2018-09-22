Diving accident at New Hartford pond; one person flown out by Lifestar

NEW HARTFORD – State police say that a diver was found in distress at West Hill Pond in New Hartford on Saturday morning, and was airlifted to the hospital. The diver’s condition is unknown at this time.

First responders got the call just after 9 a.m. The New Hartford Fire Department, New Hartford Police, state police from Troop B in Canaan and EnCon Police (DEEP) all responded to the pond. CPR was administered to the unresponsive diver, who was then taken to an unnamed hospital via LifeStar helicopter.

The popular swimming location is accessed via Brodie Park which is owned by the town of New Hartford in Litchfield County. Investigators were seen photographing a scuba tank in the park’s parking lot.

There’s no further information on the diver’s identity or condition at this time. We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.