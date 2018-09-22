× Oakdale man killed in crash after police chase in Montville

MONTVILLE — An Oakdale man was killed in a crash Friday after fleeing from police Montville.

State police said that Judd Moyer was seen colliding into a car in a parking lot of the Turnpike Cafe. Moyer, 48 of Oakdale, was able to get away from police and drove away.

Moyer was then driving westbound on Raymond Hill Road near the intersection with Sarah Drive, when his car veered of the road into a ditch and flipped over. While the car was overturning, the roof of the car hit a tree.

Moyer was transported to Backus Hospital where he was declared decease.

The Connecticut State Police –Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is investigating the crash. Police are asking anyone with information to please call Trooper Joseph Hayward at 203-630-8085 or joseph.hayward@ct.gov.