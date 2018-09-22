‘Stand Down’ event helps veterans with food, job training, and much more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY HILL - Another year, another successful Stand Down event.

Thomas Saadi, Commissioner of The Department of Veterans Affairs says this year's event hosted the most amount of vendors, volunteers, and attendees.

The event was held at the Veteran's Affairs main campus in Rocky Hill from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. offering free services for veterans.

Veterans were offered free food, hair cuts, job training, and so much more! These offerings continuing to grow every year are a primary reason why veteran, Thomas Chadwick of New Haven has been coming four years in a row!

“It’s very nice they got a lot of things to give to the veterans I like that," said Chadwick.

Veteran Frank Clegg of Berlin said he comes to catch up on some things he has not had time to get to throughout the year like going to the dentist.

"I thought I needed a crown replaced, they said took a look, and said no you don’t need a replacement, it is just a little cracked, you’ll be OK," said Clegg. "So that’s one good thing, I didn’t have to go to the dentist on the outside, I did not have to make an appointment."

The Department of Veterans Affairs hopes this event will expose veterans in Connecticut to the different opportunities and services that are available to them.

Currently in Connecticut there are more than 200,000 veterans in the state, and veteran Gerry Wright of Andover said it is important to remember that the families of those who serve, also go through a tough time with each deployment.

"They’re not just sending only the individual but they’re sending their families," said Wright. "The families are without their loved ones for a long time."

The Department of Transportation also offered free rides to folks by busing in veterans from several different cities and towns across the state.

The commissioner said it is his hope that veterans will realize that there is help beyond Stand Down.

"Stand out is one day a year but the state department of Veterans Affairs, and our federal partners are available year-round," said Saddi. "We’re here to serve those who have served."