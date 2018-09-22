× Tens of thousands attend Farm Aid concert in Hartford

HARTFORD — About 24,000 people showed up at the XFinity Theater in Hartford to hear over a dozen bands perform.

Farm Aid was founded in 1985 by Neil Young, Willie Nelson, and John Mellancamp to raise awareness about the loss of family farms and to raise funds to keep farm families on the land. Dave Matthews joined the Farm Aid Board of Directors in 2001.

“We do grow our own vegetables and we just find it very important to support everybody who’s doing this.” said the owner of Herzig farm, Jonathan Herzig.

The concert event features farmers selling food from all over the country including Connecticut.

