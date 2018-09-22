× Watertown police looking for suspicious van after 2 separate incidents

WATERTOWN — Police are asking the public to be on the look out for a suspicious white van that is allegedly following young girls around town.

On September 20, two young girls reported to police that they were being followed by a white van with two tinted windows in the back down Falls Avenue. Police were told the windows had bars on them. The two girls hid in the bushes until a family member picked them up. The girls described the driver of the van as a man with black and gray hair with a goatee.

On September 21, police responded to a similar incident on Tower Road near Riverside Street after the high school football game. Two female students told police that they saw a white van with tinted windows in the back with bars on them. The students approached the van believed they saw two other children inside with flashlights. They heard yelling and banging on the inside.

The girls described the man driving the van as 50-60 years-old and had a deep voice. One of the girls heard the man say, “get in the van” as they ran away.

Even though the descriptions of the incidents are very similar, police say that they are unrelated at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to please call 860-945-5200.