Body found in Quinnipiac River in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Quinnipiac River Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called to the scene at 1:16 p.m. for a body that was reported in the water.

New Haven Police and Fire departments and the Coast Guard all responded to the scene near James Street.

The NHPD Dive team was called. Police are in charge of the investigation.

The body was taken from the scene. No information was given as to the ID of the person.