ROCKY HILL – A car hit an apartment building Sunday afternoon and a pipe broken in the incident sprayed water everywhere.

Emergency crews are on the scene and had to wait for MDC crews to turn off the water.

The driver of the car was treated for minor injuries.

Two apartments were damaged by water and the cleanup is underway. Officials are investigating the crash.

One more update, this adorable cat that was inside got pretty wet but doing ok #RockyHill @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/MVv59c2PlL — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) September 23, 2018