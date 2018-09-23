Clouds and sun, cool like Fall; Severe storms mid-week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tonight will be cool with temperatures dropping to low 50’s. Tomorrow morning high clouds may linger for a bit but the humidity will be low, temperatures will be cool. By the afternoon skies will be somewhat sunny as high pressure from Canada continues to build in.

The high pressure airmass will dominate our weather through Monday with unseasonably cool temperatures and dry conditions. However, a boundary to our south will still add in some clouds. The clouds and humidity will be building back in as the jet stream transports some tropical air north by Tuesday. This will mean increasing chances for showers into the evening. Tuesday will not be a day you want to leave the house without the umbrella.

Wednesday looks a little dicey right now. Moderate confidence in a severe weather threat for the region, especially along the cold front moving in from the west. This front will have had a history of producing severe weather by then, so expect to need eyes on the sky.

Behind the front, more seasonable temperatures and drier conditions are expected. All ahead of the Durham Fair, and the last week of September.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

We are monitoring another uptick in activity in the tropics. An area of low pressure in the mid-levels of the atmosphere is closest to the US mainland. This has a 30% chance of becoming a Tropical Cyclone in the next 5 days. Even if it does, there is no guarantee that this will even affect our area, especially with the cold front moving through Wednesday, which would help to steer the disturbance away from the U.S.

Elsewhere, there are 3 other areas to watch – Tropical Storm Kirk, forecast to move quickly across the open tropical Atlantic, with no threat to landmasses, Tropical Depression 11, forecast to dissipate in 2 days time near the Windward Islands, A non-tropical low forming in the middle of the North Atlantic which could gain tropical characteristics, (no threat to land)

FORECAST DETAILS:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Upper 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Increasing humidity, showers late evening. High: Upper 60s/Low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Showers/Thunderstorms in the afternoon. Isolated Severe storms possible. High: Low 80s.

THURSDAY: Clouds clearing. High: Low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: Low 70s.

