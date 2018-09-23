× Jewett City man falls to his death on Cannon Mountain in New Hampshire

FRANCONIA, N.H. – A Connecticut man’s camping trip in the White Mountains has ended in tragedy.

According to a press release, New Hampshire’s Fish & Game Department responded to a medical emergency on Cannon Mountain just after midnight on Sunday. They found that two 23-year-old men from Connecticut had set up a tent and were spending the night atop a waterfall that drops roughly 250 feet.

According to a press release, Fish & Game officials learned that about 11:15 p.m. one of the men, Zachariah Petersen, slipped and fell the entire length of the waterfall. His companion pulled him from the brook and then ran to the base stopping a car in the parkway to call for help, but Petersen did not survive the fall.

The incident occurred ¼ mile up Tram Brook which flows adjacent to the Cannon Mountain Aerial Tram. Park personnel were assisted with the recovery of the victim by operating the tramway located on the mountain to the area of the incident, where they were met by responders who carried the victim a short distance to the tram.

Officials said Petersen was a resident of Jewett City, a borough in the town of Griswold.

New Hampshire officials say Petersen and his friend had arrived in the Franconia Notch area earlier in the evening and decided to camp for the night on the side of Cannon Mountain just above an unnamed waterfall on Tram Brook. They also say it appears as though alcohol may have been a factor in the incident.