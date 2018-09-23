National Guard returns from storm ravaged North Carolina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR LOCKS -- Connecticut National Guardsmen are back from hurricane hit North Carolina Sunday,

With harrowing stories to tell.

“Houses were flooded. Roads were flooded. You thought roads were rivers, rivers were roads,” said Capt. Derik Dumond.

As residents fled Florence. This group of eleven moved closer to the danger.

Piloting Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters, they conducted missions, dropping first responders and thousands of pounds of supplies into Raleigh and Kinston.

At points delivering critical equipment to elder care facilities.

FEMA says some 70-thousand people from North Carolina have registered for assistance and the storm has claimed at least 43 lives.

This group has saved more, spotting, and rescuing trapped residents.