Police say 'card skimmers' may have been placed at East Haven gas station

EAST HAVEN — Police say people should be on alert for any suspicious charges on their credit cards, especially if they’ve been to a particular gas station in East Haven.

Police tell FOX61 that they have gotten multiple reports of compromised credit cards, and they all have one thing in common – they were used at the ‘Xpress Fuel’ station on Frontage Road. Police suspect that a card skimmer may have been installed on the pumps there. A card skimmer reads your credit card information, which is then retrieved by criminals. Police say they have not found any of the devices at the station, but it’s possible they were already removed. Their investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, if you notice suspicious charges on your account, contact your credit card company, a credit bureau, and if you’ve been to that Xpress Fuel station, contact the East Haven Police Department.