× Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse team suspended for violations of student conduct policy

HAMDEN — All players on the Men’s Lacrosse team at Quinnipiac University were suspended Sunday according to school officials.

“The university has suspended the men’s lacrosse team pending the outcome of an investigation into alleged violations of the student conduct policy,” said Lynn Bushnell, vice president for public affairs. “This suspension, which takes effect immediately, prohibits all team activity, including practicing and representing the university in competitions. With the well-being of our students being our top priority, the university has zero tolerance for any behavior that endangers any member of the university community.”

The team’s record last spring was 9 – 6 last spring in the MAC conference. Eric Fekete has served as head coach for over 17 years.