Child seriously injured in Farmington accident

FARMINGTON – A child was seriously injured in a Farmington crash on Sunday.

Police said Plainville Ave. (Route 177) between Coppermine Road & Morea Road was closed. It has since reopened.

Police said they were called around 3:30 p.m. to the scene at Nauset Lane for a head on vehicle crash involving two cars. A 9 year old victim suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center via Lifestar helicopter.

Police said three other victims were taken to Hartford area hospitals with serious injuries. The North Central Municipal Accident Reconstruction Squad responded and is assisting in the investigation. Any witnesses are asked to contact Farmington Police Detective Hughes at 860-675-2461. Rt. 177 is now open.